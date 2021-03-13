Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run crash near Boulder, Sunset

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene of a hit-and-run crash Saturday night near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Sunset Road.

It happened around 7:15 p.m.

Police say a female pedestrian was crossing Boulder Highway when they were hit by a dark-colored SUV traveling northbound on Boulder Highway.

The suspect reportedly pulled over just after the crash, but then later fled the scene. The suspect’s SUV is said to have heavy damage on the front-right portion of the vehicle, but police have no other information about the suspect.

The woman who was hit was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The intersection of Boulder Highway and Sunset Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police say this is an active investigation.