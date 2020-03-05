Pedestrian critically injured after being struck in crosswalk on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck in a crosswalk at the intersection of Boulder Highway and East Sun Valley Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police say Maurice Cross, 37, was hit by a 74-year-old motorist as he crossed Boulder Highway from east to west.
Video surveillance, witness statements and evidence revealed a maroon 1995 Chevrolet S10 was traveling northbound on Boulder Highway in the left or three lanes when the collision occurred around 1:32 p.m. Cross was knocked to the ground.
The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
The driver stayed on-scene and did not show any signs of impairment.
Metro’s Collision Investigation Section is investigating the incident.