LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A female pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near Eastern Avenue and Rochelle Avenue Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 9:54 p.m. in the east Valley.

The intersection of Eastern and Rochelle is closed as traffic officers investigate.

The driver remained on-scene, and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.