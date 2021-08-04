Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by NLVPD patrol vehicle

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a North Las Vegas Police Department patrol vehicle Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 9:52 p.m.

Police say the fully marked unit was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, approaching Lake Mead Boulevard, when it struck the pedestrian. They were transported to UMC.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions at Bruce and Lake Mead. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.