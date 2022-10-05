LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a car at a crosswalk.

Metro police said the person was crossing the road on a designated crosswalk when the driver of a Hyundai Kona failed to yield, hitting the individual.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning, just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Carl Avenue,

Police said the driver of the Hyundai left the scene, but returned shortly afterward, before police arrived.

The hit individual was taken to UMC Trauma, with critical injuries. Police said the driver showed no signs of impairment, and cooperated with the collision investigation.