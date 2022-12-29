LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian at Pecos Road and Desert Inn Road.

The pedestrian was reported in serious condition with a possible head injury, authorities said. The pedestrian, a male of unknown age, was transported to a local hospital. He was “breathing and conscious.”

Police said eastbound and westbound lanes have been shut down west of Pecos. Traffic has backed up in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.