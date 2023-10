LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A pedestrian was hospitalized following a crash near the north of the Las Vegas Strip.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. near Wyoming Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police investigated the crash and said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked from Bob Stupak to Wyoming Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.