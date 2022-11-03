UPDATE: Henderson Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a suspect’s vehicle after a hit-and-run crash.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be an older (possibly 2002-2004 Ford Explorer) light-colored (possibly silver or gold).

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash in Henderson.

Hit-and-run suspect vehicle description (Henderson Police)

An older model gold SUV with no plate, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban, was traveling southbound on Boulder highway near Gibson Road around 1 p.m. before hitting a pedestrian and driving away, Henderson police said.

The vehicle will have right front bumper damage, heavy windshield damage, and will be missing the right side mirror, police said.

The driver was described as a Black woman about 30 years old with a heavy build and shoulder-length brown hair.

“It is undetermined whether the pedestrian will survive,” police said in a news release.

The area will be closed for the next few hours while police investigate the crash.

No other details were released.