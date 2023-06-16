LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A portion of Flamingo Road is closed in both directions after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday near UNLV.

Police said around 4 p.m., a vehicle was driving eastbound on Flamingo Road, east of University Center when a pedestrian crossed Flamingo outside a marked crosswalk.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian and they were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, Metro police said.

As of 5:20 p.m., Flamingo Road is closed in both directions between University Center Drive and Cambridge Street, according to RTC Southern Nevada.