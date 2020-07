LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is in the hospital following a crash near Flamingo & Paradise. Metro Police say the crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday on Flamingo at Hospitality Circle.

Police say a pedestrian was hit while walking outside of a crosswalk in the area. The man was taken to the hospital and is said to be “stable.”

Police are currently on the scene conducting an investigation. You are asked to avoid the area, as nearby roads are currently closed.