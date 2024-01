LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A pedestrian has died following a crash west of the Las Vegas Strip, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

It happened on Friday shortly after 5 p.m. near Valley View Boulevard and Diablo Drive.

When police and a medical unit arrived the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as street closures are expected to stay in place for several hours.

The crash remained under investigation Friday evening.