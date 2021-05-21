Pedestrian hit, killed on US 95 near Charleston May 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was hit and killed on U.S. 95 near Charleston on May 15. The incident occurred around 8:55 p.m.

The pedestrian was identified as Brandon Matias, 21, of Laughlin, Nevada.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a blue Chevrolet Monte Carlo was traveling northbound on 95 when it struck Matias. He was reportedly walking in in the travel lane north of Charleston, directly in the car’s path.

Matias died on scene.

NHP says this is the 25th fatal crash and 31st fatality in the Southern Command’s jurisdiction in 2021.