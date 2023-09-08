LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash left a pedestrian dead and caused a west Las Vegas valley road to close Friday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 7:45 p.m., Las Vegas officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 6900 block of West Charleston Boulevard near Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said that the pedestrian entered the road and was hit by the vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Charleston Boulevard is closed in both directions from Antelope to Rainbow, police said.