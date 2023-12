LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in the northeast Las Vegas valley.

In Sunday around 6:15 p.m., Metro police responded to a crash near Lamb Boulevard and Judson Avenue and Carey Avenue.

Police said that a Tesla was driving northbound on Lamb Boulevard near Judson when a person crossed the road in a dark area.

Other vehicles suddenly stopped but the Tesla did not see the pedestrian and ran into him, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.