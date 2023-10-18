LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., Henderson police and fire units responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of North Boulder Highway and Coogan Drive near Sunset Road.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

According to Henderson police, northbound Boulder Highway is closed from Barrett Street to East Sunset Road as police conduct their investigation.

Speed and impairment are unknown factors at this time, police said.