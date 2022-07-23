LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a collision where a pedestrian was struck and killed on South Durango Drive and Edna Avenue near Desert Breeze Park.

On Friday around 10:19 p.m., a 2015 Mazda 3 was traveling southbound on South Durango Drive approaching Edna Avenue when the pedestrian was in the roadway outside of any marked crosswalk. The Mazda struck the pedestrian redirecting her into the roadway, according to police.

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center’s Trauma Center, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver, Nick Butila, stayed at the collision scene but showed signs of impairment and was arrested on related charges.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 82nd traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022, according to police.

The collision remains under investigation, check back for updates.