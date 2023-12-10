LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a tow truck in the east Las Vegas valley.

On Sunday around 7 p.m., Metro police responded to a crash near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

Police said that a tow truck was driving west on Sahara Avenue when the driver saw a pedestrian standing in the road. The driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian but ultimately hit them.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Pedestrian hit and killed by a tow truck near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on Dec. 10, 2023 (KLAS)

The driver of the tow truck remained at the scene. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Sahara Avenue is closed in both directions east of Nellis Boulevard between Link and Tee streets, according to RTC Southern Nevada.

LVMPD would like to remind drivers and pedestrians to follow all traffic control devices and for pedestrians to utilize well-lit and clearly marked crosswalks during this holiday season.