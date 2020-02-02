Pedestrian hit, killed by car near South Point Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says a man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday night in the south valley. The 67-year-old pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a Honda CRV on Las Vegas Boulevard near Silverado Ranch Boulevard. It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday near the South Point Hotel and Casino.

According to Metro, the Honda was traveling north on Las Vegas Boulevard when the 67-year-old man crossed in front of the car. The right front of the Honda struck the pedestrian on his right side and forced him to the ground.

The 74-year-old driver of the Honda stopped the car and remained on scene.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Metro says the driver did not show any signs of impairment.

This death marks the 14th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2020.