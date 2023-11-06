LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by two vehicles on the I-15, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

On Oct. 27 around 3 a.m., NSP responded to a crash on the I-15 north of the SR604 on ramp.

NSP said that a pedestrian was walking in the travel lanes of northbound I-15 when they were hit by a vehicle, followed by another.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 60th fatal

crash, resulting in 73 fatalities for 2023