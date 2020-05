LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and NHP are on the scene of critical injury crash at the intersection of Boulder Highway & Desert Inn. Officials say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area.

The pedestrian was critically hurt and was taken to the hospital.

NHP is currently handling the investigation, but Metro is assisting with traffic control in the area. The intersection is currently closed. Officials did not give an estimate on when the intersection would reopen.