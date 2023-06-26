LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A crash involving a driver of a sedan and a pedestrian in the west Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to a local area hospital and the individual’s condition was listed as unknown by police.

The driver of the sedan remained on the scene. The crash is under investigation by Metro police traffic units. Factors contributing to the crash were unknown as of Monday night, police told 8 News Now.

Westbound traffic on Charleston at Jones has been shut down and drivers are asked to avoid the area.