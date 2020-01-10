Pedestrian hit and killed walking outside of crosswalk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Metro, a 73-year-old man has died after being hit by a car Wednesday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. on Pecos Road south of Tropicana.

Police say a BMW was traveling south on Pecos when the pedestrian crossed the road outside of a marked crosswalk. The car then hit the pedestrian.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene of the crash. The driver also showed no signs of impairment.

The 73-year-old was taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries. Metro was then notified on Thursday the pedestrian had died at the hospital. The identification of the pedestrian has not yet been released.