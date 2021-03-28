Pedestrian hit and killed in south valley crash; driver arrested for DUI

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 81-year-old woman is dead after being hit and killed by a car in the south valley early Sunday morning.

Las Vegas police responded to the fatal crash at the intersection of S. Las Vegas Boulevard and E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard around 4:45 a.m.

Officials say an Acura Integra was traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard, approaching a green traffic signal located at the intersection.

An 81-year-old pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard from west to east and reached the left of three southbound lanes when she was struck by the Acura.

Police did not say if the pedestrian was crossing in a marked crosswalk.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The 23-year-old driver displayed signs of impairment, according to police, and was subsequently arrested for DUI-related charges and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 25th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.