Pedestrian hit and killed crossing road against the light

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a deadly collision between a truck and a man walking against a crossing light at Las Vegas Boulevard and Lake Mead Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection at 4:36 p.m. Officers found a man in his 50’s who had been hit by what police describe as a large pick-up truck. Police say the man was attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk, but was doing so against the walk light.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the truck driver did not appear to have been speeding or impaired and did stay at the scene and cooperated with police.