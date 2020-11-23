Pedestrian, driver transported to hospital after crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a pedestrian was hit by a car in the east valley Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street, west of the U.S. 95, for a crash around 3 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian was hit by a red Ford sedan and transported to UMC Trauma with unknown injuries.

The driver was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Police do not yet know if impairment is a factor in this crash.

Traffic going eastbound on Charleston at Honolulu is closed, according to police. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

