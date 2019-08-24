Pedestrian killed in Saturday early morning crash on I-15 identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian struck and killed on I-15 Saturday morning as 29-year-old Amanda Crystal Miranda of Las Vegas.
The cause of death and manner are still being investigated.
Nevada Highway Patrol reported Miranda was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 15 around 5:30 a.m.
The fatal crash occurred on northbound I-15, just south of Craig Road. All lanes of traffic on northbound I-15 were closed until 9:30 a.m., while NHP conducted their investigation.