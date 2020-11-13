Pedestrian dies following hit-and-run crash in northeast Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run on Abels Lane north of East Lake Mead in the northeast Valley. The crash happened around 5:25 Thursday evening.

Police say the the 61-year-old pedestrian was riding a motorized wheelchair north on Abels, and the vehicle involved was traveling in the same direction. The vehicle then struck the pedestrian and fled the scene without stopping to help.

The victim was transported to UMC Trauma, where he later died.

Metro says this is the 87th traffic-related fatality in their jurisdiction in 2020.

Anyone with information about the vehicle involved is asked to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, via text at 274-637 (write CRIMENV and tip info) or on their website.