LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian died on Thursday at a hospital after being hit by a truck earlier this week, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, on Tuesday at around 8:15 a.m., the pedestrian was crossing Cerrito Street at the intersection with San Rafael Avenue when a 2019 Ford F-150 was approaching while traveling north on Cerrito.

The Ford hit the pedestrian, and she was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.

The Clark Count Coroner’s office notified Metro police on Thursday that the woman died of her injuries at the hospital. Her identity and cause of death have not yet been released.

Her death marks the 102nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2022. The crash is still under investigation.

No other details about the crash were available.