Pedestrian dies after trying to run across the street, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 59-year-old man died Thursday after a collision involving an SUV on W. Washington Avenue, just east of Rancho Drive.

Metro police responded to the scene at Washington and Robin Street at about 12:40 p.m.

Witnesses told police the pedestrian tried to run northbound across Washington, and he ran into the side of a black 2020 GMC Terrain SUV that was westbound. He was not in a marked crosswalk, police said.

The man sustained critical injuries and was transported to the University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit. He died of his injuries.

The driver of the GMC remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The collision remains under investigation.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 142nd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2021.