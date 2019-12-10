Pedestrian dies after struck by car in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says a pedestrian is dead after a crash in the east valley Monday night. Just before 11 p.m. last night, Metro responded to the intersection at Desert Inn and Topaz, near Pecos.

Officials say a man was heading westbound on Desert Inn in a 4-door Volkswagen when he collided into an adult pedestrian who was crossing the street at the intersection with two other pedestrians.

The pedestrian who was hit was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Desert Inn was closed in both directions in the area for a few hours.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.