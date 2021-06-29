Pedestrian dies after DUI-suspected crash near Grand Canyon, Cheyenne

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian has died following a crash near Grand Canyon Drive and Cheyenne in the northwest valley. The incident, which involved a white truck, occurred around 5:33 p.m.

Police say the truck driver did not sustain injuries and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

While att the scene, Metro told 8 News Now the pedestrian crossed outside of a marked crosswalk.

Eastbound Cheyenne is closed at Grand Canyon due to the investigation. Avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. Please check pack for updates.