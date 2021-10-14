Pedestrian dies after crash involving shuttle bus Tuesday night in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian who was hit by a shuttle bus in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday night has died, according to Metro police.

The 70-year-old California woman, who was not identified by police, was taken to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit with critical injuries Tuesday night.

The crash was reported at 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Street and Ogden Avenue.

Police said the woman was in a crosswalk on Ogden when she was hit by a Ford F-550 shuttle bus making a left turn from 1st to Ogden. The 45-year-old driver, identified as Michael Capolingua, stayed on the scene and didn’t show signs of impairment.

The crash is under investigation.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 111th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2021.