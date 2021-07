LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car late Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Fremont Street, north of Oakey Boulevard.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died, Las Vegas police said.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed on scene. Police do not suspect impairment.

Southbound Fremont is closed in the 2800 block, according to officials.