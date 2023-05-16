LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 76-year-old man who was struck by an SUV last year has died as a result of his injuries, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Xun-Cheng Huang was struck by a Nissan Pathfinder on Nov. 23, 2022, as he was crossing Rainbow Boulevard in a marked crosswalk south of Windmill Lane. Huang was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and did die of his injuries at UMC on April 22, 2023.

Because Huang died after the state’s 30-day reportable limit, he will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, remained at the scene and didn’t show signs of impairment, police said. However, the crash remains under investigation.