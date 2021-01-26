Pedestrian dies 5 days after crash; injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 55-year-old pedestrian has died of injuries following a Thursday, Jan. 21, crash at Vegas Drive and N. Jones Boulevard, Metro police said Tuesday.

The victim’s name was not released, pending notification of relatives.

He was taken to University Medical Center, but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries at the time, according to investigators.

Police said the man was struck by a 2019 Nissan Sentra as he tried to cross Vegas Drive outside of a marked crosswalk. The incident occurred at about 6:50 p.m., just west of the intersection on Vegas Drive.

“A collision occurred when the pedestrian entered the path of the Nissan and was struck,” according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Tuesday Johnson, 40, was identified as the driver of the Nissan. Officers said she remained at the scene and displayed no signs of impairment.

The investigation is continuing.

The pedestrian’s death will not be counted as a traffic related fatality until the investigation by the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner has been completed, according to police.