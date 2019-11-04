Pedestrian deaths rise; County officials take action

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With clocks set back an hour, that means less daylight and more danger on the road. Safety advocates are launching a new campaign to keep pedestrians safe. For a week now, people have been buzzing about the chalk lines drawn on the roads for this pedestrian safety campaign.

There have been a total of 91 chalk outlines drawn on roads across the valley. Each represents someone who was killed while walking across the street. All but 22 of these deaths happened from dusk to dawn.

With the time change, it gets darker earlier, which can be dangerous for people walking, riding their bikes, or waiting for the bus. The idea behind the pedestrian safety campaign “Dusk to Dawn” is to create awareness and reduce pedestrian deaths on roadways in the valley.

Have you noticed all of the chalk outlines around town this week? I’ll be joining others on Nov. 4th at 10am with more information. For now, visit: https://t.co/2kHS1r3yOS #DuskToDawnLV #DontKillADream #trafficsafety #roadsafety #drivesafenv pic.twitter.com/2y5fUXDHOr — Michael Naft (@MichaelNaft) November 1, 2019

The unofficial number of pedestrian deaths this year is 41. Just this school year, there have been 24 children hit on their way to and from school. There is another reason why this yet another reason why advocates are pushing the “Alert Today, Alive Tomorrow” campaign.

Our @NLVPD officers are working hard around the city and participate in county-wide awareness campaigns and securing Joining Forces Grants that helps us get more officers on the road. #zerofatalities pic.twitter.com/yFsPLPmCb2 — North Las Vegas City (@CNLV) November 4, 2019

Advocates and parents of those who lost children hope these outlines spark change and encourage people to be more cautious around roads.

To help highlight the very personal nature of each outline, three families also participated in the effort, honoring James Spagnoli, who died February 2013, Mary Lily, who was killed Thanksgiving, 2015 and Johnny Smith, who was killed outside his middle school in March of this year.

“This project is part of Mary’s legacy, and Jimmy and Johnny as well, and every other pedestrian who lost their life in Las Vegas. That is who we did this for,” April Stewart, Mother of teen who was killed.

April Stewart lost her daughter Mary a few years ago. Mary was crossing the street and hit by a car. Several mothers are trying to raise awareness about this issue. Stewart urges parents to talk to their kids about pedestrian safety habits.

The "Day of Awareness for Pedestrian Safety Dusk to Dawn" campaign is underway in Las #Vegas." It's a community effort to remind people of the dangers after nightfall. Cmsr. @MichaelNaft helped introduce the new messaging and website for the effort.https://t.co/Z1rlvwduYz pic.twitter.com/6tFRv8SVCC — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 4, 2019

Safety habits pedestrians can implement is to make eye contact with the driver and stay well lit. A lime green slap bracelet is an example of reflective gear some can wear to draw attention to themselves while crossing the street. Business sponsors have donated thousands of retro-reflective bands and bags to give to transit users, walkers and cyclists at community events and street corners as well as by law enforcement.

As of Monday, those driving, walking and taking transit will see the messages on bus shelters, inside busses and on large LED boards around the city, in addition, they will see the public service announcement and hear radio spots urging them to be aware and visible.

The message for the rest of the year is to be visible #dusktodawn and #dontkilladream.