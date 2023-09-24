LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a commercial fuel truck on the I-15 Sunday morning, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

Around 11:45 a.m., NPS responded to a report of a crash on the I-15 northbound south of Lake Mead Boulevard.

When troopers arrived, they determined that a commercial fuel truck was driving northbound on the I-15 when, for unknown reasons, a male pedestrian was in the far right lane, north of the truck, according to NSP.

The truck hit the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene, NSP said.

The driver of the fuel truck sustained minor injuries.

NSP wants to remind residents that the highway is no place for a pedestrian.

This crash was one of many fatal crashes in the Las Vegas valley on Sunday. NSP also investigated a fatal crash on the I-15 near the Washington Avenue on ramp Sunday.

Around 3 p.m., Metro police investigated a fatal crash near Sahara Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive that left one person dead.

Two people were also hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a BWM got stuck underneath a trailer in North Las Vegas.