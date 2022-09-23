LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man in a wheelchair was killed Friday morning after he was struck by a vehicle. The teen driver is being taken into custody for suspicion of impairment by alcohol, North Las Vegas Police said.

The crash was reported around 6:41 a.m. on N. Carey Avenue just west of N. Las Vegas Boulevard and involved a 16-year-old driving a Mitsubishi, police said.

Fatal crash on Carey Ave. near Las Vegas Blvd. involving a teen driver and man in a wheelchair. (Credit: North Las Vegas Police)

The middle-aged man in the wheelchair was attempting to cross Carey outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit. Police said there’s evidence he was also impaired.

The teen driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.