Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run near Allegiant Stadium; driver fled on foot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say one person was taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash near Allegiant Stadium Saturday.

It happened near the intersection of Valley View Boulevard and Russell Road just before 5 p.m.

Police say an SUV hit a pedestrian in that area. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot.

#FASTALERT 5:16 PM, Aug 14 2021 =UPDATE=

Major Crash

Russell Road Closed both directions Polaris Ave thru Arville St.

Use other routes, avoid area — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 15, 2021

Police say roads in the area will be shut down for several hours. Find alternate routes if you plan on driving nearby.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.