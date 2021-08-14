Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run near Allegiant Stadium; driver fled on foot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say one person was taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash near Allegiant Stadium Saturday.
It happened near the intersection of Valley View Boulevard and Russell Road just before 5 p.m.
Police say an SUV hit a pedestrian in that area. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot.
Police say roads in the area will be shut down for several hours. Find alternate routes if you plan on driving nearby.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.