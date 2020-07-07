Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash near downtown Las Vegas, police looking for suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a driver that fled the scene of a crash after hitting a pedestrian Monday night.

The hit-and-run happened around 10:45 p.m. on Charleston Boulevard, east of Las Vegas Boulevard. According to police, a 2019 Kia Soul was traveling west on Charleston, approaching Las Vegas Boulevard when it veered off the road and onto a sidewalk where a pedestrian was walking.

The car traveled onto the sidewalk, police say, before it crashed into a street-light pole and hit the pedestrian.

The driver of the Kia did not stop at the scene and continued traveling west. The unidentified driver then stopped and exited the car before fleeing on foot.

The pedestrian was transported to the University Medical Center trauma unit, where police say he remains in critical condition.

Detectives are asking the public for help in identifying and locating the driver of the 2019 Kia Soul.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD’s collision investigation section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

Tips leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.