Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash near Boulder Hwy, Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is critically injured after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in the east valley.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road to investigate reports of an auto versus pedestrian crash.

The investigation revealed the pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 30s, was jaywalking in a dimly-lit area of Boulder Highway, north of Flamingo Road.

That’s when a vehicle, traveling northwest on Boulder Highway in the right travel lane, hit the man.

The driver pulled over to the right, exited the car and looked at the scene. Video surveillance showed that the driver then got back into the car and fled north on Boulder Highway.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital where police say he remains in critical condition.

The vehicle, identified as a silver 2003-2007 Cadillac CTS, has not been located.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the car and driver involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Hit and Run Section at (702) 828-4060 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit the website, or use the mobile app ‘P3.’ Message & Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward