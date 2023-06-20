LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene Tuesday morning.

According to police, the pedestrian was hit just before 6 a.m. near Galleria Drive and Wellness Place. Police said the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk when they were struck by a white Dodge Charger.

The Charger was last seen driving away from the scene eastbound towards Galleria Drive. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The collision is under investigation.