LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 40-year-old man suffered critical injuries when he was struck by a car in downtown Las Vegas early Friday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the pedestrian, identified as Carlos Cepeda, had entered a marked crosswalk at Main Street and Washinton Avenue just before 2 a.m. when he was struck by a car that ran a red light. The driver did not stop at the scene.

Police said the car is described as an older model sedan that was either red or burgundy in color, with tinted windows and black wheels.

Cepeda was transported to University Medical Center.

This crash remains under investigation. Police as anyone who might have information to contact Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.