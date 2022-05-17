LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a crash on the east side of the valley that left one child injured.

The incident occurred on Nellis near Desert Inn on Tuesday, at approximately 8:43 p.m.

Police say the driver of a vehicle hit the child and remained on the scene after the crash.

The child was then taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

Police provided an update on the child, and say the child now faces non-life-threatening injuries.

According to RTC Southern Nevada, all southbound lanes on Nellis Boulevard are blocked on the north side of Desert Inn.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek other routes.