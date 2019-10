LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 74-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday night at North Buffalo Drive and Trinity Peak Avenue, near Smoke Ranch Road.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. in Las Vegas as the man was attempting to cross Buffalo Drive. He was not in a crosswalk.

Police say impairment is not expected to be a factor in the crash and the driver remained on the scene.