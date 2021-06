LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash near Desert Inn and Boulder Highway in the east valley Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2:22 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC.

Metro Homicide detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.