Breaking News
BREAKING: Gov. Sisolak to discuss Phase 2 reopening next Tuesday, sets June 4 target date for reopening of gaming in Nevada

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies following crash at Maryland & Katie

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the area north of Maryland Parkway & Katie Lane. Police say it happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday night.

Police say a male pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle. That man later died at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody following a foot pursuit by police. The driver was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection of Maryland & Katie is now closed as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories