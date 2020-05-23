UPDATE: Pedestrian dies following crash at Maryland & Katie

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the area north of Maryland Parkway & Katie Lane. Police say it happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday night.

Police say a male pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle. That man later died at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody following a foot pursuit by police. The driver was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection of Maryland & Katie is now closed as police continue to investigate.