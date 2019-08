LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are investigating a critical injury crash at Desert Inn and Fort Apache Roads.

Metro Police say an adult male pedestrian was crossing Desert Inn from South to North just West of Canyon Lake outside of a crosswalk, when he was struck by a sedan driving Westbound.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition but appears to be stable.

The driver was arrested for DUI, according to police.

8 News Now will have updates on this developing story.