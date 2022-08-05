LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after a crash near the southwest valley Thursday night.

According to police, the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. near West Flamingo Road east of Arville Street when a pedestrian was walking outside of a marked crosswalk over Flamingo Road.

A Chevrolet Malibu was driving eastbound on Flamingo road when the pedestrian crossed in front of the Chevrolet, after which the 21-year-old man was struck and projected forward.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries, and remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.