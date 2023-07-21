LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive early Friday morning, police said.

According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on Friday, July 21 at around 12:46 a.m., a pedestrian was critically injured after they were hit by a car on East Flamingo Road near University Center Drive.

The release stated that a Nissan Versa was traveling east on Flamingo Road crossing the intersection of University Center Drive in the left lane while a pedestrian, a 38-year-old man, was crossing Flamingo Road outside of a marked or implied crosswalk.

The pedestrian was hit by the Nissan and the driver failed to stop, continuing to drive east without calling police or medical.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Trauma by medical personnel. He remains in critical condition there.

The release stated that a short time later, the Nissan and its driver and passenger were located. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Antonio Rodriguez, showed signs of impairment, and a DUI investigation was conducted. He was placed under arrest.

According to Clark County Detention Center records, Rodriguez is being held on a $1,000 bail. He faces charges of duty to stop at a scene of an accident, driving without a driver’s license, and driving with a revoked driver’s license due to DUI.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 at 9 a.m.